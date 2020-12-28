The 236th episode of "Being The Elite" is dedicated to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper), who passed away at the age of 41 on Saturday due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. You can see the full episode above.

The episode opens with AEW Executive Vice President Matt Jackson dedicating the episode to Lee, and borrowing his signature Twitter catchphrase.

"It's Monday, you know what that means," Jackson said. "This one's for you, Brodie. We love you buddy."

The rest of the show features members of The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan Angels, Preston Vance) talking about what it was like working with and being friends with Lee, along with clips of Lee on the show. There are also some outtakes included.

Vance noted that Lee did more for him than he ever could've imagined a person doing.

"Brodie was the best," Silver added. "He was the funniest, he was the man. I'm going to miss him so much."