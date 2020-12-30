Brodie Lee's wife Amanda Huber took to Instagram this evening to promote the Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite for her husband.

Lee passed away last Saturday at the age of 41 from a non-COVID-19 lung issue. AEW President Tony Khan changed plans for tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT and booked the tribute show, using the favorite wrestlers of Brodie Jr. on tag teams for one night only.

Amanda plugged tonight's show on Instagram and said it will be emotional & overwhelming in the most beautiful way possible.

"Tonight on @tntdrama the incredible team at @allelitewrestling is paying tribute to @brodielee The entire @aewontnt show from top to bottom is thought out with so much love and care. It's going to be emotional and overwhelming in the most beautiful way possible. I urge you to tune in and celebrate the most amazing person I had the privilege of loving," she wrote.

Below is Amanda's full post, along with the line-up for tonight:

* Chris Jericho will be on commentary

* Cody, Orange Cassidy and Preston "10" Vance vs. Team Taz

* Colt Cabana and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. MJF, Santana and Ortiz

* Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford

* Lance Archer, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade