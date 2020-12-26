AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) passed away from a lung issue.

As noted earlier tonight, AEW announced on Twitter that Lee has passed away at the age of 41. You can click here to read that report, which includes the full statement from AEW.

Lee's wife Amanda took to Instagram earlier tonight and remembered her husband. She noted that he passed away from a non-COVID-19 lung issue. Amanda also said Lee passed away surrounded by loved ones after a hard-fought battle with the lung issue. She thanked The Mayo Clinic for their help.

You can read her full statement below:

My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love. On top of that, I can't express my love and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my husband but myself and my kids. @margaret.stalvey @meghalegalgirl10 @americannightmarecody @thebrandirhodes @nickjacksonyb @mattjackson13 @kennyomegamanx @tonyrkhan and the rest of the team at AEW have helped keep me standing and pick up all the broken pieces. I've been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can't tag them all but they know who they are and I don't think they will ever know how thankful I am for them.

Lee recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast with Nick Hausman. You can see that interview above.

