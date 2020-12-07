Ahead of his media call to promote last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event, Triple H said that WWE was open to working with other promotions if such a move would benefit the company in the long term.

When a caller brought up the recent partnership between AEW and Impact Wrestling [without naming the companies], and if WWE would be interested in a similar type of a crossover, Triple H confirmed that WWE was "open for business in a lot of ways."

"You know, in what you've seen in the past, PROGRESS, ICW, EVOLVE, all those things, yeah, we're open for business in a lot of ways," Triple H responded. "And a lot of things, and a lot of everything. People's thoughts, misperceptions [sic], their perceived knowledge of what we do, how we thinks, and all that stuff is often greatly misinterpreted, and not necessarily accurate.

"So, OK, are we open to the right business opportunities? Yeah, at any given time we're open to things and it just depends on what they are, and if they're beneficial to us longterm. And again, when I say longterm I'm not talking about 3 months or 6 months. Longterm... 10 years. You know... 10 years, 15 years from now. Is that beneficial? Is that meaningful? Is that longterm? That's how we think. It's much longer in duration, not necessarily worried about the minute-by-minutes. It's the long duration. And so, open for business. I think you hear Vince [McMahon] say that a lot. I've been around him a lot to know that if it's the right thing, and it's meaningful to business, he's open to anything."

When Triple H's comments surfaced on social media, Bullet Club member Tama Tonga took notice and sent out a stern warning to WWE.

"Your boys don't want none," wrote the NJPW star.

Tonga's phrase was clearly a reference to Monday Night Raw Superstar AJ Styles' theme song. Styles and Tonga were previously stablemates in NJPW as part of the Bullet Club faction.

Earlier, Tonga also tagged Vince McMahon in a separate tweet.