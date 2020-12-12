- Above, Pat McAfee reacted to his performance at last weekend's NXT TakeOver: WarGames. McAfee, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne came up short against Undisputed Era in the match.

"I'm officially 0-1 in WarGames," McAfee said. "In the end, ended up on the wrong side of Adam Cole, yet again. I'm going to regather my things. Talk to my boys. We'll be back better than ever."

- WWE announced new indie content is now available on-demand on the WWE Network. The latest additions include: The Best of Grizzled Young Veterans in PROGRESS, wXw Catch Grand Prix (Week 4), ICW Fight Club 149, and EVOLVE 138.

- Carmella had an associate (commentary referred to him as a sommelier) at ringside for her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match against Sasha Banks on last night's SmackDown. The individual was NXT star Akeem Young (real name, Sidney Bateman) who signed a WWE PC deal in January of this year. Young got involved in the end of the match, which caused an angered Banks to wail away at Carmella in the corner — ignoring the referee's attempt to stop her — and getting disqualified. After the match, Banks took out Young with the bank statement.

"Yeah, my Friday night went great [injured emoij]," Young wrote on Twitter.