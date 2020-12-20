As noted, Charlotte Flair returned to action at tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view and made her ThunderDome debut as the mystery partner for RAW Women's Champion Asuka, replacing Lana. Flair and Asuka defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Flair made history with the win as she is now a Grand Slam Champion and the first Superstar to hold all the women's titles in WWE - the WWE NXT Women's Title, the RAW Women's Title, the SmackDown Women's Title, and now the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. She also held the WWE Divas Title before it was retired in 2016 while Flair was the champion.

Asuka also made history with the win at WWE TLC. She is the first female Superstar to hold tag team gold with two different partners in WWE, since Velvet McIntyre did it in 1984. She has now held the titles with Flair and Kairi Sane. Asuka also became the first Superstar to hold tag team gold with two different partners using the modern version of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Above is backstage video of Sarah Schreiber interviewing Flair and Asuka after the big title win. Flair was asked how the moment felt for her.

"Honestly I'm honored to be the tag team champion with Asuka, but it's just being back in front of the fans and being beside someone I respect the most in this business," Flair said. "We have a lot of history and the fact that she could've had anyone as her partner and she wanted me, it means a lot. So, not only was I nervous for the fans, I was nervous for Asuka. But man, it feels good to be back. I never thought I'd be the tag team champion with her, but man, let's see how far we can go."

Asuka was also asked about choosing Flair to be her partner. She said she is so happy now, and she picked Flair because she wanted the best. Flair indicated that they may use something like "Empress Queen" as their tag team name on RAW tomorrow night, adding that maybe fans can help them choose a name. She then suggested "The Royal Team" as the name for their tag team, and it looks like that might be what they go with.

Stay tuned for more on Flair and Asuka.