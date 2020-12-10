- Above, Xavier Woods plays the high-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 video game on his UpUpDownDown channel. Woods did a livestream for two hours to show off the gameplay.

- The latest My Favorite Friendship podcast, hosted by Brian Wohl and Marc Muszynski, took a look at the close friendship between Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson. As noted, Patterson passed away last week at the age of 79. You can check it out on Spotify, or your favorite podcast platform.

Vince McMahon & Pat Patterson's friendship created WrestleMania, The Royal Rumble, characters, & storylines that delighted wrestling fans for decades. Workaholics need someone to believe in their vision & Pat's belief in Vince bonded them forever. #podcasthttps://t.co/c3WTEx84SK pic.twitter.com/Nzuat13Mig — My Favorite Friendship (@MyFavFriendship) December 10, 2020

- Below is a WWE Network Exclusive clip of Damian Priest being helped to the back after Karrion Kross returned and attacked him on last night's NXT (full results here). Kross has been out of action since suffering a separated shoulder during his NXT Title win over Keith Lee at NXT Takeover: XXX on August 23. He relinquished the title on August 26, and has been off TV since that night. WWE has not yet officially announced a match, but expect one to happen in the near future.