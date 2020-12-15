Darby Allin recently sat down with SK Wrestling and discussed Shaquille O'Neal making an appearance on AEW.

After being asked about Shaq being in the professional wrestling landscape, Allin commented that it "kicked ass" and that he is interested to see "what goes down."

Shaquille O'Neal appeared on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday along with Tony Schiavone and Brandi Rhodes to address the incident with Jade Corgill. O'Neal said that although he loves and appreciates Jade, he does not condone her breaking Brandi's arm. Shaq told Brandi that she could "get pointers" from Jade if she watched her while her arm was in a sling. Rhodes took offense and threw a drink in his face.

Darby went on to say that he supported more crossovers from other forms of media. He mentioned the fact that he was a "fan of all that stuff" and that he would like to bring in names like Tony Hawk, Steve-O, and Travis Pastrona.

"I want to see more crossovers with other forms of media," Allin commented. "I'm a big fan of all that stuff, which why I tried to bring in Tony Hawk and Steve-O or Travis Pastrana; as much as these guys get me hyped, I want to bring them into the world so that all the other wrestling fans can see what they do.

The TNT champion further pressed his opinion on outsiders coming in, saying he felt that they would take the product more seriously than his fellow wrestlers.

"Half the wrestlers are complete jokes that don't take it seriously," Allin said. "So I would love to have someone else step into our world and take it seriously and kicking ass."

Although it is unsure if what Darby says is true, one thing is for certain: bringing in Shaq was good for ratings last week. Mike Tyson's involvement boosted the product this past May and Shaq's segment itself drew 1.2 million viewers last week.

Darby Allin has recently been in a story involving Team Taz and Cody Rhodes. In a promo segment on last week's Dynamite, Allin addressed each member of Team Taz, especially Brian Cage. He mentioned that Brian Cage was the number one contender and that the only way to settle it was in a match for the TNT championship. Darby Allin has also been linked to Sting as of late, following his debut on Dynamite two weeks ago. Sting went as far as to point out Darby, calling him "something familiar."