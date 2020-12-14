Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young in WWE, is being featured in a new LGBTQ musical series that will be streaming on Broadway on Demand until the end of December.

Rosser, who is now regularly featured on New Japan Pro Wrestling's Strong series, was cast as the star of an off-Broadway musical, called Little House on the Ferry. This new series, titled "Theality TV: The Making of an off-Broadway Musical", will be following the process of putting the project together, documenting the highs, lows, and everything in between.

You can see the full description for the series below:



Story of making an Off Broadway Musical; Little House on the Ferry, love triangle set in Fire Island weekend marriage equality passes in New York - starring Gay WWE muscular, wrestler Fred Rosser (Darren Young). 10 Episodes from casting to rowdy rehearsals to wrap show with Host Michael Musto. Including Full Musical with 16 Awesome, Original Songs!!

As noted, Rosser took to Twitter this past weekend to answer questions from some of his fans. During the process, he revealed that his recent attempts at working with AEW were turned down two times.

"I get asked a lot why not AEW? Well, I tried and I was told NOPE...NOT 1 but 2...besides AEW wasn't my end goal it's always been NJPW. No matter what, don't ever get overwhelmed and decide to throw in the towel. I've still got a lot of work to do!" Rosser wrote.