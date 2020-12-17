As noted, Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes announced on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite that they are expecting their first child.

Soon after the announcement, former WWE announcer Renee Young [real name Renee Paquette] put out an amusing tweet, stating that pro-wrestling is in good hands and the talent pool "gonna be looking good" 20 years down the road.

She tweeted, "All I'm saying is in 20 years, the wrestling talent pool gonna be looking good!!"

Renee's post was in reference to several wrestlers having kids lately. This year alone, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch had a baby, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his wife welcomed twin boys, and Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcomed their second child, a boy. Renee and Jon Moxley are also expecting their first child.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk responded to Renee's tweet, using a GIF of Jake Gyllenhaal doing the point and laugh gesture.

"There's gonna be wrestling in 20 years," wrote Punk, possibly insinuating that wrestling will be dead in 20 years.

Renee responded and called Punk "a troll."

See below for their Twitter interaction: