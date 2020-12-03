Eric Bischoff took to Twitter this morning and reacted to the news of Sting signing with AEW.

A fan recalled how Bischoff recently commented on how AEW wasn't innovating enough to attract new viewers, and how the arrival of Sting might qualify for that. Bischoff responded and said he's excited about the possibilities that Sting in AEW might bring, and said he's all in.

"I'm excited about the possibilities with the addition of @Sting to the @AEW roster and the potential of the story going forward. So far, they've over delivered on one very important story element and have laid an intriguing foundation for another. I'm in," Bischoff tweeted.

Sting is set to speak on next Wednesday's Dynamite show after making his debut last night. He has signed a multi-year deal with the company.

Below is Bischoff's full tweet: