- Above is a livestream of every NXT WarGames match before tonight's TakeOver, which begins at 6:30 pm ET with the Pre-Show, and the main card starting at 7 pm ET. Tonight features two WarGames: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch). In the women's division it's going to be Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez)

- Liv Morgan returns to hang out with Xavier Woods on UpUpDownDown. The two play the 1992 video game, Hook, and Morgan talks about what she's been doing over the last few months — including building a gym.

- Below are clips of Lacey Evans, Troy Aikman, Joe Buck, Erin Andrews, Rob Gronkowski, and others celebrating the troops before today's WWE Tribute to the Troops. You can check out our results of the show by clicking here.

.@JayGlazer interviews @LaceyEvansWWE at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar about why she wanted to be a Marine.



Don't miss #WWETroops today on @FOXTV ?? check your local listings. pic.twitter.com/zpu2h773U0 — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2020