Just three weeks ago, Impact began the opening rounds of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, where the overall team will officially claim the revived Knockouts Tag Team Championship at Hard To Kill on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

So far, the teams of Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz, Havok & Nevaeh and Jordynne Grace & JAZZ have punched their tickets towards the semi-finals. Next week, the last two teams of Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary and Kimber Lee, and the now two-time Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, will conclude the final opening-round match.

Also announced for next week's card:

- Cody Deaner will go one-on-one with the "World Class Maniac" Eric Young

- Brian Myers will take on TJP

- And Josh Alexander (w/Ethan Page) will clash against Chris Sabin (w/Alex Shelley)