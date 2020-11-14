On Impact Wrestling's exclusive event Turning Point, commentators Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne revealed the participants for the upcoming Knockouts Tag Team Tournament set to start on Tuesday.

Half of those already signed to Impact will take part in this tournament. Those are the following:

- Tenille Dashwood and Alisha Edwards



- Havok & Nevaeh

- Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz

- Kimber Lee, and now two-time Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo

- Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary

- Lastly, Jordynne Grace and a partner (to be announced)

Impact will also be welcoming some new and former faces to the tournament, which include:

- Killer Kelly & Renee Michelle

- And current SHIMMER Tag Team Champions: Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo)

As mentioned earlier, the opening rounds will begin this Tuesday. The finalists will face off at Hard To Kill to determine who will become the new tag team champions.

BREAKING: These are the full brackets for the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament! The tournament begins TUESDAY on IMPACT! #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/vJydyFsuuG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 15, 2020