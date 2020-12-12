Manik (TJP) has now become the new X-Division champion on Impact Wrestling's exclusive event, Final Resolution. This will be the second time he has held the title - once with Impact (currently) and the other with TNA while under the Suicide persona in 2013.

Manik won the match after ducking a jumping knee strike from Rohit Raju and rolling him up for the pinfall victory. Before losing his title, Raju won it in a triple threat match between Chris Bey and TJP on Night One of Emergence in August.

You can check out the title change in the images below: