As we previously noted, the finals for both the NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors tournaments are set in stone after this weekend. New Japan has now revealed the remainder of the card for those events.

The finals of the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament will headline the card for Friday, which takes place at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. In that match, we will see Hiromu Takahashi versus El Desperado.

David Finlay and Juice Robinson against The Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) in the finals of The World Tag League Tournament is being considered the co-main event of the evening.

Here is the full card for Friday's show:

Best of the Super Juniors 27 Finals

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado

World Tag League 2020 Finals

David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

Kota Ibushi and Master Wato vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI

Shingo Takagi and SANADA vs. EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Toa Henare vs. Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, and Great-O-Khan

Toru Yano, SHO, and Robbie Eagles vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and Taiji Ishimori

Below are the final standings for the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament:

* El Desperado 14 points

* Hiromu Takahashi 14 points

* Taiji Ishimori 14 points

* SHO 12 points

* BUSHI 8 points

* Master Wato 8 points

* Robbie Eagles 8 points

* Ryusuke Taguchi 8 points

* DOUKI 4 points

* Yuya Uemura 0 points

Below are the final standings for the World Tag League Tournament:

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay 12 points

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa 12 points

* Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. 12 points

* Shingo Takagi and SANADA 10 points

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toro Yano 10 points

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI 10 points

* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb 10 points

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens 6 points

* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi 6 points

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare 2 points