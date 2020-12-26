GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) has now filed to trademark "The Collective," which is a name they've used for a series of events for the past two years.

This filing comes just days after WWE also filed to trademark "The Collective" for their own use.

For those who missed it, WWE included the following use description with their December 15 filing for "The Collective" to the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal"

GCW made their filing on December 21, listing their "First Use" and "First Use In Commerce" dates as September 2018. The following use description was included:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Organizing conventions for professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. FIRST USE: 20180900. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20180900"

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale previously tweeted a message after WWE's trademark filing was first revealed last week. He wrote, "Everything is gonna be ok [raising hands emoji]"

Stay tuned for more on pro wrestling trademarks and the potential GCW - WWE issue.