Impact star Jake Crist announced he'll be a free agent on January 1, 2021, and is already looking for bookings in the new year.

Signing with Impact in August of 2017, Crist is a one-time Impact World Tag Team Champion, and one-time X-Division Champion.

His last match was back in June, picking up a win over Crazzy Steve. He's since mostly worked in IWA-MS for the rest of the year.

Jake's tag partner and brother, Dave Crist, was released in June after allegations were made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement.