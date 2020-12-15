Beginning Tuesday, December 22, and concluding on Tuesday, December 29, Impact Wrestling will end their scheduled programming for the year with their Best of 2020 recap episodes. Additionally, they will air their yearly awards show, in which fans had the opportunity to cast their vote on which matches and wrestlers were their favorites for the year.

Impact will resume their weekly in-ring content on Tuesday, January 5, to build up towards their exclusive event Genesis. So far, they have announced that Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards will meet in an epic grudge match to settle their two-year-long on-again, off-again rivalry.

For their exclusive event, Genesis, Moose will face Willie Mack in an "I Quit" match. These two men last competed against each other at Turning Point last month, with Mack becoming the victor due to a disqualification.

Then, Saturday, January 16, Impact will air their first big four pay-per-view event of the year, Hard To Kill, on Fite TV and traditional pay-per-view programming. There are two big matches set for this event. The first is the reformation of the Bullet Club (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows), taking on the Impact World Champion Rich Swann and Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley).

Next will be the crowning of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, with Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz facing either Havok and Nevaeh or JAZZ and Jordynne Grace in the finals of the tournament.

