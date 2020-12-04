New AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been officially announced for Tuesday's Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV.

The Impact Twitter account announced tonight that Omega and Impact Co-Vice President Don Callis will be appearing on Tuesday's show. This will be Omega's debut for the company and his first appearance on any show since winning the title from Jon Moxley on this Wednesday's "Winter Is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

"BREAKING: We can officially confirm that new @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX will appear on IMPACT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV," Impact tweeted.

Stay tuned for Omega's Impact debut and the new working relationship between the two promotions. Below is the full tweet from Impact: