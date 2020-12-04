This past Wednesday night, AEW presented a special edition of Dynamite titled "Winter Is Coming". On top of the surprise debut of Sting, the show ended with Kenny Omega defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. Omega was assisted by current Impact executive Don Callis for the win. Following the bout, Callis announced that Omega would be headed to Impact this coming Tuesday to discuss the title win.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that the relationship between Impact and AEW is not currently scheduled to be that intertwined. From what we have heard, Omega's appearance on Impact will be a one-off and was largely done as a favor from Omega for Don Callis, who is a good friend of Omega's. Omega also requested that Don work as the commentator for his big title win over Moxley.

Tony Khan apparently liked the idea and signed off on it. Beyond Omega making a one-off appearance on Impact, it was also relayed to us that The Good Brothers will likely be coming to AEW for one match as well. Omega's appearance on Impact this Tuesday will likely be used to setup the Brothers coming to AEW to take on a team that was not disclosed to us, however, the Young Bucks would seem likely.

Furthermore, we have heard that Don Callis' contract with Impact Wrestling may be coming up next month. Once Callis is done with Impact, it sounds like he would move to AEW full-time to work as Omega's on-screen manager.

