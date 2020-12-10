Impact Wrestling issued a press release this afternoon to tout the ratings success of Tuesday's Impact episode, which featured appearances by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and AEW President & CEO Tony Khan.

Impact noted that more than 750,000 fans have tuned in to AXS TV or logged on to official streams to view the episode.

"The intrigue of what Kenny Omega and Don Callis were going to do on IMPACT! on AXS TV powered a huge night for us," Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore stated in a press release sent to Wrestling Inc.

We noted before that Impact drew 221,000 viewers for the episode, based on data from Nielsen. Impact reports that Nielsen confirmed 224,342 total viewers for the 8pm ET airing and the 11pm ET replay.

We also noted that the Twitch airing set a new record for the channel, peaking at 52,492 viewers. Impact has the peak number at 55,396, with an average of 42,953 viewers for the two-hour duration of the show.

It was also said that encore presentations on Facebook and YouTube added another 68,918 and 268,414 viewers to the TV audience, respectively.

Impact also touted how the segment video with Omega and Executive Vice President Don Callis has almost 1 million total views across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter with over 197,242 views on Facebook, over 342,00 views on YouTube, 146,000 views on Instagram and 219,000 views on Twitter.

D'Amore added, "It is hard to compare apples and oranges, and some digital media provide better watch-data than others, but we feel confident over 750,000 US-based fans watched the episode in the first 24hours and 1million fans have clicked on the various highlights we've put out on social media. It was a huge night for us. For me, the best takeaway is that fans who may not have seen IMPACT Wrestling before, or perhaps haven't checked us out for a while, they all got to see what IMPACT is all about. They saw the depth of talent in the KNOCKOUTS division, the rekindling of the red hot Sami Callihan vs Eddie Edwards rivalry and a great main event featuring Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Chris Bey and Moose."

When asked if Omega will be there next Tuesday night, D'Amore replied, "Don Callis alluded to this being years in the making; paradigm's don't shift in one night. See you on Tuesday."