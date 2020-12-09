Tuesday's new edition of Impact Wrestling drew 221,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week's Impact ranked #96 for the night on the Cable Top 150, and #123 for the night in total viewership.

The total audience was up 33% from last week's show, which drew 166,000 viewers. The show was also up up 60% in the 18-49 demo from last week, which scored a 0.05.

Last week's episode ranked #121 for the night on the Cable Top 150 and #130 in total viewership.

As previously reported, the episode also peaked at over 52,000 viewers on Twitch, which was a record for the company on that platform.

This week's Impact episode was the go-home show for Saturday's Final Resolution event, and featured much-hyped appearances by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and AEW President & CEO Tony Khan. You can click here for our full recap.