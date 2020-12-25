Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is one of NXT's top dogs in their cruiserweight division. While Scott has yet to capture the top prize on 205 Live, he still looks at other divisions for future potential opponents.

Speaking with Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling, Scott revealed two specific superstars that he's looking to mix it up with in the near future.

"For me, there's two guys," Scott said. "NXT right now, [Kyle] O'Reilly. I said that earlier this year. I think O'Reilly is one the best performers for the past 8-10 years. I've always thought that. I've thought so highly of him. We've never crossed paths on the independent and WWE level. Honestly, I would love to see him win the NXT Championship at New Year's Evil in January. I would love to see that happen.

"Main roster wise, Andrade. I think in 2019, he was just unreal. He was consistent every night. Especially his matches with Rey [Mysterio], when he first came back. He was on a whole another level. He was so good and I will sing his praises until the end of time. For his 2019 year, he was an incredible performer and I hope to see more of him on a higher level in 2021, because he is an incredible performer."

Scott had high praise for one of O'Reilly's stablemates in the Undisputed Era, Adam Cole. According to Swerve, he says Cole's resume puts him up there with the best in the world today.

"If you follow him beforehand, he's been the World Champion, like the PWG World Champion, Ring of Honor Champion," Scott said. "It's not like out of the stretch of the imagination and see him as the NXT Champion. He's been a world champion. He's right on par. I think he's one of the best in ring guys anywhere. You can place him anywhere and be your top guy."

While Scott recognizes Cole's greatness, he says he is happy O'Reilly now has the opportunity to be at the top.

"Kyle O'Reilly, I'm glad he's finally getting his opportunity to showcase to the NXT Universe," Scott said. "There's no better person you want to see this matchup with Finn Balor."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.

