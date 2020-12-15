As previously reported, Jake Crist revealed on Twitter this past weekend that he will no longer be under contract with Impact Wrestling on January 1, 2021.

In an update, Crist tweeted that he is now a free agent.

Crist wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL. FREE AGENT. #MOTIVATED"

Crist signed with Impact Wrestling in August of 2017 and went on to win the X Division Championship, as well as the Impact World Tag Team Championship with his, brother Dave. Dave was released from the promotion in June following allegations during the #SpeakingOut movement.

"All good things must come to a end," Crist wrote in another tweet (sic). "My time at @impactwrestling was some of the best of my career. I wouldn't be who I am without my time there. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING.

"This isn't the end. It's just the beginning."

You can view Crist's tweets below: