Just now on the GCW Good Riddance pre-show on FITE.tv Joey Janela announced plans for "GCW: Fight Forever". The upcoming, first ever 24-hour pro wrestling card, also be presented by Orange Crush, will begin January 29th at 8 pm. Fight Forever will take place on a closed set and will require negative COVID-19 tests for anyone involved.

The event will also be free to stream on FITE.tv with all donations going directly to the performers. The full press release is included below, you can view the GCW Good Riddance pre-show and Joey's announcement via the video at the top of this post.