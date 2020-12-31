Just now on the GCW Good Riddance pre-show on FITE.tv Joey Janela announced plans for "GCW: Fight Forever". The upcoming, first ever 24-hour pro wrestling card, also be presented by Orange Crush, will begin January 29th at 8 pm. Fight Forever will take place on a closed set and will require negative COVID-19 tests for anyone involved.
The event will also be free to stream on FITE.tv with all donations going directly to the performers. The full press release is included below, you can view the GCW Good Riddance pre-show and Joey's announcement via the video at the top of this post.
GCW: FIGHT FOREVER
Presented by Orange Crush
24 Hour Special in support of Independent Wrestlers
- January 29, 2021 at 8 PM through January 30, 2021 at 8 PM -
Game Changer Wrestling announces Fight Forever, the first ever 24-hour wrestling card, featuring a digital telethon to raise funds for independent wrestlers affected by COVID-19.
Streaming LIVE and FREE, Fight Forever will feature top stars from across all of independent professional wrestling competing in matches spanning a variety of styles and stipulations. In addition, GCW will partner with individual talent to book curated programming blocks over the course of the telethon. Participating wrestlers and match cards will be announced over the course of the next few weeks. 100% of donations will go directly to the performers, all of whom have seen their income dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Independent wrestling is built on the passion and dedication of its talented performers," said Game Changer Wrestling's Brett Lauderdale. "Their sacrifice fuels our industry. These athletes need support, and with no immediate end in sight to the current circumstances, FIGHT FOREVER is a historic opportunity for the wrestling community to come together and have their back when they need it the most."
Seed funding for this event has been generously donated by Orange Crush: The Journal of Art & Wrestling.
In addition to the telethon donation model, Fight Forever will be making commercial time and hourly sponsorship blocks available to select partners. For additional information, please direct inquiries to [email protected]
Fight Forever will take place on a closed set. Negative COVID-19 test results will be mandatory for all parties in attendance, both wrestlers and staff. Masks are required and will be enforced.