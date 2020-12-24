Joey Janela has announced AEW star Orange Cassidy vs. NJPW star Minoru Suzuki for the first post-pandemic "GCW: Spring Break" event.

The AEW star tweeted, "@orangecassidy is a man of the fans and NJPW has developed a nice Talent relationship with @GCWrestling_first Spring Break post Pandemic I'll make it happen.. Promise!"

He also tweeted that his main goal is to help independent wrestling and that a lot of promoters and indie wrestlers will make up for lost time.

Janela wrote, "We are gonna make a lot of things happen that will turn Independent wrestling upside down, and inside out! My main goal is to help explode independent to new highs post-pandemic, a lot of promoters and independent wrestlers will make up for lost time, It's my main priority!"

The latest "Spring Break" event was in October. During the event, Orange Cassidy defeated Ricky Shane Page. Joey Janela also lost to Ricky Morton.

GCW's next wrestling event is "Good Riddance" and will be on December 31. The show will be available to watch on FITE.

