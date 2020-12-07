Impact Wrestling Co-Vice President Don Callis and new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega have reportedly filmed their segment for Tuesday's Impact episode.

It was reported by PWInsider that Omega and Callis taped the segment this past Saturday in Canada. The segment will air during Tuesday's Impact Wrestling episode, giving fans their first look at Omega as AEW World Champion. This will also be Omega's Impact debut.

A fan in Jacksonville, Florida tweeted a photo of Omega and Callis at an airport on Sunday. Callis responded and said it was an "early morning road trip" with Omega.

Omega responded to the airport tweet and wrote, "Busted [smiling face with cold sweat emoji] [shrugging emoji]"

Callis also took to Twitter on Sunday to preview Tuesday's segment with Omega, promising to shock the world once again.

"This tuesday @KennyOmegamanX and I will shock the world again on @IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV," Callis wrote.

Callis helped Omega capture the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley during last Wednesday's "Winter Is Coming" edition of Dynamite on TNT, kicking off a new working relationship between AEW and Impact. Omega will appear on Tuesday's Impact, and then on Wednesday's Dynamite. You can click here for an exclusive backstage update on plans for the AEW - Impact partnership.

