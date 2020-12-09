With the help of Don Callis, Kenny Omega won the AEW World Championship last week against Jon Moxley, then followed that up with an appearance on last night's Impact Wrestling.

On tonight's show, Omega and Callis arrived in a helicopter outside of Daily's Place, eventually making their way into the ring. Callis spoke about planning things with Omega for years as he watched the new champ grow into the wrestler he is today.

Omega gloated about his match against Moxley, and teased an announcement, but Callis told him to hold off for now. Before leaving, Omega did his signature "goodbye, and good night" sign-off.

You can check out highlights from the segment in the images below: