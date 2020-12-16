On last night's Impact, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers took out Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns in a backstage attack.

It was later announced the six wrestlers are set to meet in a tag match at Impact Hard to Kill on January 16.

During the brawl, Omega let both Swann and the fans know what was coming.

"This may be your house," Omega told Swann. "But as long as you are a wrestler, you are living in my world."



Looking directly into the camera as if addressing the fans at home, Omega said: "You guys wanted it, we're gonna give it to you!"

After the big match announcement was made, Karl Anderson commented on Twitter with a photo of the group.

"The Official. The Original. The Only Clizz that matters...#4Life @KennyOmegamanX @The_BigLG @TheDonCallis @IMPACTWRESTLING @AEW Just gettin' started.

'Goodbye and Goodnight. Bang.'— Kenny Omega"

Doc Gallows tweeted out a photo of the upcoming match, and also wrote:

"Now that's a fun #brotherbus @KennyOmegamanX @TheDonCallis...Here we go @MachineGunKA #IMPACTonAXSTV #BizCliz @AEW @IMPACTWRESTLING"

Omega is scheduled to face Joey Janela in a Title Eliminator Match (No DQ / Anything Goes) on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.