After a big brawl ensued following Karl Anderson and Chris Sabin's main event match on Impact this week, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will now reform their former Bullet Club stable to take on the Impact World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) in a six-man tag team match at Hard To Kill on Saturday, January 16.

As mentioned before, Anderson and Sabin just finished their main event match, with Anderson gaining the pinfall victory with a rollup. After, Swann confronted Anderson for his behavior earlier on in the broadcast and once again after his win. Both men took their fight to the back, which led to Motor City Machine Guns, Gallows, and Omega getting involved. Omega who had been making comments about Swann throughout the show, took out Swann with a sign.

"This may be your house," Omega told Swann, "but as long as you are a wrestler, you are living in my world."

Impact Executive Vice President Don Callis called for this six-man main event match to happen for next month.

Just this past Saturday at Final Resolution, Omega and Anderson reunited. It was Omega who suggested to Anderson that he should go back to being the "Machine Gun" he was known to be in New Japan. Anderson took his advice and sent Ethan Page packing with his Gun Stun finisher. Both Anderson and Gallows joined the Bullet Club in 2013 and left in 2016, just two years during Omega's reign as leader from 2014 -2018.

Below are the matches set so far for Hard To Kill on January 16:

The Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Rich Swann & Motor City Machine Guns

Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament Final

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs TBA

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches that will be added.