As noted on tonight's Impact Wrestling, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and manager, Executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling, Don Callis, made an appearance to speak with color commentator Josh Mathews. A recap of the interview is available here.

After the segment aired, Kenny Omega took to Twitter to ask fans if they enjoyed his show.

Omega tweeted, "Did you enjoy my show tonight? Great news, I've got two more this week, including #AEWDynamite tomorrow. From there I'm off to take care of Lorenzo Kid in @luchalibreaaa. You know how it is."

On tomorrow's AEW Dynamite, Omega and Callis will be making a big announcement.

On December 12, Omega is scheduled to defend his AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid at "Triplemania XXVIII." Omega won the title last October by defeating Rey Fenix at Lucha Libre AAA World Wide event, "Heroes Inmortales XIII."

Below you can see his tweet: