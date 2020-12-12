AEW cameras caught up with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega while he was at the airport yesterday, and the champ offered up a challenge for this Wednesday's Dynamite.

Omega said he decided to search his name on social media and saw how many "haters and doubters" there were out there, especially in regards to the validity of him getting through the Title Eliminator Tournament. Omega's original first-round opponent was Joey Janela, but Janela was pulled at the last minute due to COVID-19 health concerns. Sonny Kiss replaced Janela and was defeated in about 25 seconds.

In the video below, Omega said although it wasn't his fault, it's a blemish on his record that he wants to erase, and offered up a Title Eliminator Match against Janela on Wednesday's Dynamite. If Janela can beat the champion, he'll then receive a championship match.

Don Callis is scheduled to corner Omega while Kiss will be in Janela's corner, and there will also be a wrinkle to the match — No DQ / Anything Goes.

Below is the updated card:

* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Angelico with Jack Evans

* Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* The Acclaimed vs. SCU

* NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

* Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Wardlow) vs. Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends

* Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela (AEW World Title Eliminator Match - No DQ / Anything Goes Match)

