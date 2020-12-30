AEW World Champion Kenny Omega opened up about the tragic passing of Brodie Lee during a recent appearance on The Pro Wrestling Junkies podcast.

Omega said that while grieving the death of Lee, he's found solace from reading all the stories shared on social media.

"I [sic] find a lot of happiness in looking at my timeline [on social media] and seeing all these stories that everyone else had with him," said Omega. "I'm just happy he was so universally loved with everyone he worked with and everyone he met."

He continued, "Its not something exclusive to just us [at AEW], so many people had been touched by him. I'm just glad he was able to meet so many people, touch them, and be a part of their lives."

Omega also spoke of videos popping up recently of Lee shooting cameo-type videos for cancer patients earlier this year. The AEW World Champion said the world was going to find out a lot more about the kind of person Lee was.

"Just by seeing the amount of love and stories, you can tell that he's a very special man," said Omega. "Not only was he talented in the ring but everyone knew that who he was was someone you don't meet too often on this planet. We all knew the kind of man he was, and now everyone is getting to know this man, the behind-the-scenes Brodie Lee or Luke Harper."

Omega believes that Lee was "destined for extreme greatness" in AEW before his tragic demise.

"A lot of people have said what he did during wrestling was not for the sake of his own fame. He was doing it to be a hero to his kids. Regardless of what he left unaccomplished in the ring, I'm sure he was destined for extreme greatness in AEW. You could just see that with the little bit he did with us, which was unfortunately cut short."

As noted, tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will be a special tribute show for Lee, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 41 from a lung ailment. Although Omega is not scheduled to wrestle, he is likely to make an appearance.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Pro Wrestling Junkies a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.