New AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who also serves as an EVP for AEW, has responded to a fan on Twitter who believes that an executive of a wrestling company should not hold the top championship.

The fan cited the example of Triple H, who serves as Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for the WWE. Triple H last held the WWE Championship by winning the 2016 Royal Rumble match in which Roman Reigns defended the title.

"Hold up. Can someone tell me why The EXCEUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF AEW @KennyOmegamanX is AEW World Champion. If this was triple h people would be in an uproar. But Because its @AEW they are allowed to get away with it? Hell No," tweeted the fan.

In response, Omega said, "You've got it all wrong. I'm just a lowly Executive Best Wrestler of all time. That's kinda why I win everything everywhere. That's how life works."

When the fan reiterated that someone in power should not be a world champion, Omega said, "The only power I have is to make you cry."

As noted, Omega has been officially announced for Tuesday's Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV. This will be Omega's first appearance on any show since winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley on this Wednesday's "Winter Is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite.

See below for Omega's Twitter interaction:

