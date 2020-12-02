NJPW star KENTA [fka Hideo Itami] is evidently hyped for the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega during tonight's Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Earlier today, KENTA tweeted, "What's gonna happen on Wednesday."

There have been rumblings of Moxley defending his IWGP United States Title against KENTA at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 15 event on January 4-5. However, as noted recently, Moxley is currently not booked to work that show at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

It has also been reported that Moxley dropping his AEW World Championship to Omega will have no bearing on a potential NJPW return. Moxley's appearance depends to whether AEW President & CEO Tony Khan can work out a deal with NJPW officials and allow Moxley to travel to Japan, which would also require him to quarantine.

KENTA had previously called out Moxley after defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Power Struggle and retaining the rights to a future IWGP US Championship Match.

"Where is @JonMoxley? HERE I AM," KENTA wrote on Twitter last month.

KENTA's tweet on Wednesday has also got fans on social media speculating if the NJPW star will make an appearance, possibly via the video screen, and challenge Moxley to a match at Wrestle Kingdom.

