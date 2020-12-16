Last month, the former NXT Champion had a chance to go back to his old stomping grounds of NXT as their guest commentator for the evening. In his interview this week on WWE's The Bump, Owens couldn't praise the announce table enough for their efforts to call matches from both in-studio and from far away.

"I've done commentary for one match, which was maybe 15 minutes. But to do it for two hours is a whole other ballgame," Kevin Owens stated. "It brought me a new appreciation for the commentators who I already admire. To do it for two hours, you talk a lot, and you think a lot. There's so much to keep track of. They didn't give me any extra work, they just wanted me to focus on the monitors. They inform you that you have to call out when they're going to take a commercial break and what's to come.

"Man, what a job. It's a real craft to do that job, especially in NXT. Vic [Joesph] is doing it [there], and Beth [Phoenix] is off sight, so they can't see each other, but they're working together. If you listen to them, you wouldn't know that they aren't in the same room. So, yeah, I have a lot of respect for those [two]. It's a real skill."

While at NXT, Owens got a chance to reunite with long time friends and current tag team Ever-Rise. He is hopeful that the NXT Universe will sing their praises as he has for the last 15 years.

"I think if they keep getting opportunities, I have no doubt that they'll deliver on them. I think before long, people will see what I've seen in them for the last 15 years," he complimented. "They are two entertaining guys who you can tell have been fans their whole lives. Before long, they'll be everyone's favorite tag team."

Earlier this month, WWE lost a prominent member of their family when it was announced that Hall of Famer Pat Patterson passed away. Owens recalled a comical story he remembers of the late great right after Sami Zayn won the NXT Championship in 2014.

"I saw Pat run out after Sami won the title, and I saw him tell everybody that they couldn't stop him 'cause he was going to go out there," he chuckled. "I saw Triple H go, 'Pat, no. Pat, wait till everyone gets out there at least.' It was really funny.

"Pat was something else. I used to think he and I had this connection because we're French-Candian. He was so supportive and willing to help. I quickly realized that he was actually like that with everybody. What Daniel Bryan said was true: He would really listen and ask about you and how your family was doing... He would constantly ask how I was doing. When wrestling was involved, he had a mind like no other. To say he'll be missed is an understatement."

