ROH World Champion RUSH defeated Brody King via pinfall at tonight's Final Battle (full results here).
Near the end of the match, Dragon Lee distracted the referee to allow RUSH and Lee's father, La Bestia del Ring, to enter the ring and crack King with a chair to help RUSH retain. Afterwards, commentary noted it looked like Ring had joined La Facción Ingobernable in ROH. The ROH stable also features Kenny King and Amy Rose. Ring has spent much of his career in CMLL, but left in 2019 to join up with AAA.
As the PPV came to a close, a feud was teased between The Foundation (ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal, ROH Pure and World Tag Team Champion Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, and Rhett Titus) and RUSH's group. The Foundation came out to the stage after the match, displeased with how things went down in the main event.
In other world title news, Shane Taylor defeated Jay Briscoe at tonight's PPV, and said after his match that he had next — no matter who ended up being the champion. ROH has yet to announce any kind of title match, or acknowledge Taylor is the official number one contender.
