- The above video is a look at the top 10 moments from the December 4 edition of "Friday Night SmackDown."

- As noted, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will be defending the WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Lana and RAW Women's Champion Asuka at WWE TLC.

This evening, Lana took to Twitter to comment about the upcoming match.

She tweeted, "Four legit badasses in one match. What a time to be alive."

The 2020 WWE TLC pay-per-view will take place on December 20.

Four legit badasses in one match. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/c1DDchqwIl — CJ "Lana" Perry (@LanaWWE) December 5, 2020

- A Twitter user made it aware to Matt Cardona that his WWE Zack Ryder "You Know It" t-shirt is still being advertised in ads.

Cardona replied to the screenshot of the ad with, "Lol buy it"

WWE released Matt Cardona in April as part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.

Below you can see the exchange: