Lana recently sat down with The New York Post prior to this last week's RAW to discuss her storyline with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Although Lana said she is "grateful" for the opportunities she has been given as of late, many people have speculated that she has been punished for the comments made by her real-life husband Miro on his AEW debut back in September. Referring to WWE, Miro had said they could take their "brass ring" and "shove it up their ass."

The following week, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax would put Lana through the announcer's table. Lana would be put through a table for eight weeks straight after that. Miro has said that he is concerned that his wife is being punished, but that he was "very proud" of her for continuing to do her job.

Despite everyone's concerns, Lana says she is appreciative for potential opportunities with this storyline.

"For me, to be having a storyline where I'm competing in the ring fighting, that is something I am very, very grateful for. There have been a lot of ups and downs in this story that have been hard pills to swallow, but I've been here for seven years and I have survived this business, all the steamrolls, and all the different crazy curve balls they have thrown here [WWE]."

Even though this story has cast a lot of negativity on Lana, there have been bright spots for her as well. At Survivor Series in November, Lana would be the "sole survivor" and win the women's traditional Survivor Series match for team RAW. This past Monday on RAW, Lana was able to defeat Nia Jax in their one-on-one match.

Immediately after her big win on Monday, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax would attack Lana once again. This resulted in a storyline injury angle. WWE removed Lana from the women's tag team championship match, saying in a tweet that Asuka would "need to find a new partner" to face Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at TLC this Sunday.

It has been reported that Lana will be off of television for several weeks, but she has said that she is determined to continue no matter what is thrown at her.

"I've outlasted so many people here," she said. "You're not going to kick me out. And I don't know, maybe it's just determination. I think a lot of things--I really haven't been best at anything in my life. It's always been determination not to quit, to keep going to find a way no matter what."

