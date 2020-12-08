Former tag team partners-turned-rivals Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are unhappy with WWE for excluding them from the list of nominees for "Rivalry of the Year" at the upcoming WWE Slammy Awards.

The official list released by WWE includes rivalries such as Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Edge vs. Randy Orton, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, R-Truth vs. The World, and Lana vs. Announcer Tables.

In her tweet, Rose included a clip of her return to Friday Night SmackDown in August with short hair and mentioned how the YouTube video received nearly 8M views.

"Damnnn I guess we forgot all about this ? @SonyaDevilleWWE & myself not even nominated ??!! 7.8M views & counting... hmm," tweeted Rose.

After Rose tweeted her displeasure, Deville doubled down and said she also deserved a nomination for "Breakout Star of the Year," a category headlined by Dominik Mysterio, Bianca Belair, Otis, The Street Profits, and Murphy.

"Lol. We got beat out by a table apparently.....Also to be frank I deserved break out star of the year nomination as well. Even if I don't work there anymore. Correct me if I am wrong ...#facts," wrote Deville.

The Slammy Awards, being brought back for the first time since 2015, is scheduled for Wednesday, December 23. The 2020 Slammys will air at 10am ET on the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and the WWE website.

See below for Rose and Deville's tweets:

