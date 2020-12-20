Ring of Honor announced Maria Kanellis has returned to the promotion, where she previously worked from 2011 until 2015. In the video above, Kanellis announced, The Experience, a Facebook group where fans will be able to make their voice heard, returns in January.

Below is the full description of the group:

ROH Takes Fan Engagement To Unprecedented Level With The Experience Ring of Honor has always strived to give the best wrestling fans on the planet what they want. Now the fans will have an open forum to tell us directly what they want. In January, ROH takes The Experience to the next level of fan engagement by empowering the members of Honor Nation to make their voices heard. The Experience is not a singular event. It's a movement. Fans are encouraged to join the ROH The Experience Facebook group to share their thoughts and opinions about all things ROH. Which outside talents do you want to see in ROH? Which ROH stars should be getting title shots? What match stipulations do you want to see? ROH wants you to #ChooseYourHonor. Maria Kanellis-Bennett is leading the charge for The Experience. She made the announcement about the groundbreaking concept on ROH's social media platforms. "Ring of Honor has cultivated an environment where the wrestlers and the fans are the experience," Kanellis-Bennett said. "I want wrestlers to thrive and I want to give you the fans what you truly desire. "I want Ring of Honor to be yours. No … I want Ring of Honor to be ours."

Kanellis, and her husband, Mike Bennett, were released from WWE in April of this year because of business cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic. Mike Bennett returned to ROH last month, and picked up a victory with Matt Taven against Vincent and Bateman at this past Friday's Final Battle.