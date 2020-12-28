WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has joined CM Punk in donating 100% of his January proceeds from Pro Wrestling Tees to the family of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper).

As noted, PW Tees announced on Sunday how Punk informed them that all proceeds from his merchandise sales for the next month are to be donated to Lee's family. Foley responded to their tweet and agreed that this is a great idea.

"This is a great idea by @CMPunk - a great way to show Jon Huber's family we care. Please count me in for 100% of my January @PWTees proceeds," Foley wrote.

Lee passed away on Saturday following a non-COVID-19 lung issue. He was 41. You can click here for the latest on Lee's passing, along with tributes from around the pro wrestling world.

Punk has not commented on his upcoming donation to the Lee family, but he did re-tweet the original post from PW Tees. You can see their post below, along with Foley's tweet: