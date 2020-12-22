WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter after RAW and had praise for Jaxson Ryker.

As noted, last night's RAW saw Ryker win his main roster in-ring debut over Gran Metalik. This was Ryker's third appearance with Elias since they debuted together on WWE Main Event a few weeks back.

Foley tweeted that it was good to see Ryker, noting that he's a player in the business.

"Good to see @JaxsonRykerWWE on #Raw I've known this hardworking, ass-kicking dude since 2009. He's a player," Foley wrote.

Ryker responded, "Thank you Mick for this"

You can see their tweets below: