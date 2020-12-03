AEW star Miro [fka Rusev] recorded a short Twitch video following this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which saw Kenny Omega defeat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship after receiving an assist from Impact Wrestling executive Don Callis.

As noted, the show ended with Callis and Omega escaping Daily's Place with the title and leaving in a waiting vehicle. Before the show went off the air, Callis told Alex Marvez that he and Omega would explain their actions next Tuesday on Impact Wrestling.

In the video, Miro called Omega "a little b---h" and Callis "a little f--king bald headed guy" and bashed them for acting like cowards.

"We have a new champion, Kenny Omega," he said. "You are on the watch, I'm watching you. You ran away with that title like a little b---h, with a f--king baldheaded guy who got roses all over the ring. Who is that guy anyway?"

He continued, "I mean, it doesn't matter. I would never run away like that. I have never run or hidden from anything in my life. I fight like a man should, or a woman should. Be a man, but do not be a chicken. Do not be coward."

Meanwhile, Miro participated in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale on this week's Dynamite and was eliminated by members of The Inner Circle. He also began a possible feud with Wardlow.