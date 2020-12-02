MJF and Orange Cassidy were the final two wrestlers in this year's Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale at tonight's AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. The two will meet next week in a singles match to determine who holds the diamond ring for the next year.

MJF defeated Hangman Page last year to be the inaugural holder of the ring.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can check out highlights from the match in the images below:





How about this bird's eye view of the madness beginning #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mPxiHn1oGC — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 3, 2020



















