After Alex Hammerstone issued a challenge to CONTRA Unit's newest member Mads Krügger last week, MLW confirmed this week that they have officially signed a singles match between the two of them for their annual Kings Of Colosseum event on Wednesday, January 6.
Just last month on The Restart, Krugger put the National Openweight Champion on the injury list after attacking him from behind. This week, Hammerstone made his return back to the company. After Krugger's 2-on-1 match, both goliaths found each other in the back and began brawling. Backstage correspondent Alicia Atout formally announced that this match was set to take place in three weeks.
Just last week, it was reported that Lio Rush will challenge Myron Reed for his MLW Middleweight Championship at this same event.
Below is the updated card for Kings of Colosseum thus far:
MLW Middleweight Championship
Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger
