- Earlier this month, Chris Jericho and MJF's rendition of "Me and My Shadow" made The New York Times "Best Performances of 2020" list. MJF's name appeared again among "The Very Best Things" in today's edition of The New York Times for the same segment.

- According to a tweet from Dave Meltzer, Snoop Dogg will be doing commentary for his upcoming AEW Dynamite appearance on January 6. The rapper is showing up to help promote the "Go-Big Show" talent competition series that is set to premiere on TBS the next night, featuring Snoop and AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes as two of the judges. As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg is receiving some heat from WWE for appearing with AEW.

- Austin Gunn showed video of his dad, Billy Gunn, 57, getting ready before a fitness competition.

"Congratulations @RealBillyGunn for working extremely hard over these past few month," Austin wrote. "Absolutely CRUSHED it! The true definition of 'my dad will beat up your dad.'"