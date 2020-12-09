WWE officials held another all hands on deck virtual meeting for employees out of Stamford, CT on Tuesday, according to PWInsider. Most of the meeting was focused on introducing President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, who was hired back in early August. Employees were introduced to Khan and told more about him, and why he came to the company.

Employees were also told that the new location for company HQ in Stamford is moving along slowly, but surely. It was announced in March 2019 that WWE planned to move its global headquarters to a new office complex in Downtown Stamford, not far from the current location. The company plans to make the move in early 2021. The move will allow WWE to bring together its operations, including its production studios and corporate offices.

We also recently reported that Sonjay Dutt was now working full-time for the WWE NXT brand. Dutt is now listed as a trainer on the WWE Performance Center website, along with Steve Armstrong and Chris Guy (Ace Steel).

Steel was originally hired as a coach in November 2019, but was furloughed in April of this year due to the COVID-19 budget cuts. He returned to work in mid-October. WWE hired Dutt to work as a producer back in January 2019 after he left Impact Wrestling, and at one point was working on the main roster.