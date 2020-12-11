New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their 49th Anniversary show will be taking place in 2021.

There are currently no matches announced for the event; however, in recent years, the IWGP Heavyweight Champion typically faces the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion in the main event of the Anniversary shows. 2019 saw Jay White versus Will Ospreay, and the 46th Anniversary was headlined by Kazuchika Okada going one-on-one with Jr. Champion at that time, Will Ospreay.

This year's event will take place at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Although a specific dates is still to be determined, the show typically takes place in the month of March.

As we previously noted, NJPW's 48th Anniversary was cancelled on March 3, 2020 due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. The main event of that night was set as Heavyweight Champion, Tetsuya Natio, versus Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Hiromu Takahashi.

Stay tuned for updates on the NJPW 49th Anniversary show.